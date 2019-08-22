Kodaikanal Golf Club surrenders 40 per cent landholding

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 124-year-old ‘British era’ Kodaikanal Golf Club (KGC) has decided to let go 40% of its landholdings, fearing high costs. A fresh proposal was submitted to the Central government, in which renewal of lease was sought only for 63 acres, out of total landholding of 102.5 acres.

Established in 1895, KGC is nestled at 7,000 ft above sea level in Gundar Valley extension reserve forest in Kodaikanal. The decision was predominantly taken to avoid payment of huge costs in the form of Net Present Value (NPV) to the State government.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Environment Ministry for diversion of forest land for non-forestry purpose under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, NPV will be charged and the Supreme Court has prescribed NPV cost per hectare ranging from Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.20 lakh, depending upon the quality and density of land in question. The State government will collect the NPV and transfer the fund to Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Agency (CAMPA).

GS Mani, secretary, KGC, told TNIE that it was not just the NPV issue. “Reconciliation of land as per the records available with the Central Empowered Committee of all forest lands and Tamil Nadu government, showed we were given only 63 acres. We also did a thorough GPS (point-to-point) survey and had detailed discussions with Kodaikanal district forest officer and decided to seek renewal of lease for only 63 acres and hand over the remaining parcel of land back to the forest department.”

He agreed that NPV was also a major factor. “Ours is a seasonal golf club. In May, there will some golfing activity and then in December, we conduct about 10 tournaments. For the rest of the year, we have to maintain the golf course in pristine condition. Out of the total annual revenue of Rs 1.2 crore, we spend nearly Rs 50 lakh on maintenance and labour.”

Sources in the Forest department told TNIE that the Central government in August, 1995, had given in-principle approval for diversion of 141.5 acres in Gundar Valley extension and Shengalvarayan reserve forests to KGC, for a period of 10 years, subject to payment of penal compensatory afforestation to the forest department.”

However, the club did not make the payment until 2007 and had not even applied for renewal under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. As the pressure mounted, the club paid Rs 33 lakh as penal compensation. Officials said the fresh application was being reviewed and NPV will be calculated, based on the Supreme Court and environment ministry’s guidelines.