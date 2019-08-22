Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC takes note of Dalits 'dropping' their dead into river due to blocked access to cremation ground

As per the report, Dalit residents of Narayanapuram village near Vanniyambadi town in the district have been lowering bodies to the riverbank for the past four years.

Published: 22nd August 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday took up on its own for adjudication a case of blocked access routes of a Dalits' cremation ground, forcing the community members to drop dead bodies of their relatives from a bridge into a river in the Vellore district.

Taking cognisance of a media report on the blocked access to the cremation ground due to encroachments, a bench of justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad soughtthe state government's stand on the issue.

The bench issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Home secretary, the Vellore district collector and the village tehsildar after making them respondents to the issue and sought their stands on the media report.

The bench took note of the issue after the Central government's Assistant Solicitor General Karthikeyan brought the report titled "Dalits 'airdrop' dead in Tamil Nadu" published by a national English daily to the judges' attention.

According to the report, the cremation ground on the banks of Palar river was allegedly encroached upon by two people, forcing dalits to drop their dead from atop a 20-feet-high bridge for the past four years.

As per the report, Dalit residents of Narayanapuram village near Vanniyambadi town in the district have been lowering bodies to the riverbank for the past four years.

Though the Dalits said they didn't face any direct caste discrimination or threats from other caste groups, they blamed the district administration for not removing the encroachments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras​ HC Dalits Cremation ground
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp