Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami tells girls to take inspiration from Kamala Rathinam

By Express News Service

ERODE: Female students should be confident and focus on studies, advised Chief Minister Palaniswami while addressing the women at Vellalar Arts and Science College for Women on Wednesday. It is education and not wealth that would ensure respect for them, he added.

He recalled the life of Kamala Rathinam - the first female graduate from south India. She got her BA degree from Madras University in 1898, at a time when education for women was opposed. Born to an ordinary family, she faced many trials before she got to the position to move to the United Kingdom. She returned to the country after her son became an ICS officer here. She then established several institutions for women. Female students should take inspiration from her and have a goal in life, and must help the society, he suggested.

Recalling his student days, Palaniswami said he had to walk several kilometres to school. To reach his college in Bhavani town, he had to cross river; when the water in the river increase, they had to rely on coracles. Now, students had buses plying every five minutes. They must make use of this and the many aid that the government is providing, he advised.