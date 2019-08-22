Youth held for killing dad in bid to stop assault on mom in Coimbatore district

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Rural Police arrested 29-year-old CA aspirant G Mohankumar of SM Palayam near Thudiyalur for allegedly killing his father Govindarajan (67), a retired scientific officer at Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station for allegedly on Tuesday.

It is said Govindarajan was undergoing treatment for some psychiatric problem. He allegedly used to have unprescribed drugs. On Tuesday, when Govindarajan tried to consume the drug at home, his wife tried to stop him. An irked Govindarajan started assaulting her.

Mohankumar, tried to stop his father and in the attempt hit him on the leg with a hammer. Govindarajan, lost balance and hit his head on the wall. Soon he was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died.