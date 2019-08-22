Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth held for killing dad in bid to stop assault on mom in Coimbatore district

The boy's father, who allegedly used to have unprescribed drugs as he was undergoing psychiatric treatment, started assaulting his wife when she stopped him from consuming the drug.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Rural Police arrested 29-year-old CA aspirant G Mohankumar of SM Palayam near Thudiyalur for allegedly killing his father  Govindarajan (67), a retired scientific officer at Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station for allegedly on Tuesday.

It is said Govindarajan was undergoing treatment for some psychiatric problem. He allegedly used to have unprescribed drugs. On Tuesday, when Govindarajan tried to consume the drug at home, his wife tried to stop him. An irked Govindarajan started assaulting her.

Mohankumar, tried to stop his father and in the attempt hit him on the leg with a hammer. Govindarajan, lost balance and hit his head on the wall. Soon he was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died.

TAGS
Coimbatore Rural Police Tamil Nadu Police Coimbatore boy arrested Coimbatore domestic violence
