55 per cent entry level faculty at Coimbatore's Bharathiar University unqualified

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over half the entry-level faculty members (assistant professors and guest lecturers) employed in colleges affiliated to the Bharathiar University are unqualified for the job, says data collected by the varsity.

In the 127 constituent colleges, 4,405 of the 8,065 entry-level staff do not have the necessary qualifications. As per the UGC norms, an assistant professor should have cleared the NET/SET, or posses a PhD. In a recent judgment, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered that the minimum standards of educational qualifications and other criteria fixed by the UGC are to be followed scrupulously.

The university syndicate on Tuesday decided to grant the unqualified staff two and a half years to acquire the prescribed qualification. The decision has been slammed by academicians.

Despite a large number of qualified people being available, self-financing colleges continue to employ unqualified persons to avoid paying the salary subscribed by the UGC, claimed Association of University Teachers (AUT) President N Pasupathy.

“The University of Madras recently set up online registration for persons with UGC-prescribed qualifications. For each subject, the university has around 30,000 to 40,000 eligible candidates registered,” he noted, pointing out that there is no dearth of qualified candidates.

Stating that the university has been continually violating UGC rules, he said that the association will send a notice and ask the varsity to not allow unqualified faculty to continue working in the colleges. If the varsity fails to take action, they will approach the court, he warned.

Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma said, “We have asked all colleges to submit a candidate-wise plan of action. Many may require six months to pass NET/SET.” The rules will be strictly enforced for the recruitment of new candidates, he added.