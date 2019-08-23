Home States Tamil Nadu

55 per cent entry level faculty at Coimbatore's Bharathiar University unqualified

The university syndicate on Tuesday decided to grant the unqualified staff two and a half years to acquire the prescribed qualification.

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (File | EPS)

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over half the entry-level faculty members (assistant professors and guest lecturers) employed in colleges affiliated to the Bharathiar University are unqualified for the job, says data collected by the varsity.

In the 127 constituent colleges, 4,405 of the 8,065 entry-level staff do not have the necessary qualifications. As per the UGC norms, an assistant professor should have cleared the NET/SET, or posses a PhD. In a recent judgment, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered that the minimum standards of educational qualifications and other criteria fixed by the UGC are to be followed scrupulously.

The university syndicate on Tuesday decided to grant the unqualified staff two and a half years to acquire the prescribed qualification. The decision has been slammed by academicians. 

Despite a large number of qualified people being available, self-financing colleges continue to employ unqualified persons to avoid paying the salary subscribed by the UGC, claimed Association of University Teachers (AUT) President N Pasupathy.

“The University of Madras recently set up online registration for persons with UGC-prescribed qualifications. For each subject, the university has around 30,000 to 40,000 eligible candidates registered,” he noted, pointing out that there is no dearth of qualified candidates.

Stating that the university has been continually violating UGC rules, he said that the association will send a notice and ask the varsity to not allow unqualified faculty to continue working in the colleges. If the varsity fails to take action, they will approach the court, he warned.

 Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma said, “We have asked all colleges to submit a candidate-wise plan of action. Many may require six months to pass NET/SET.” The rules will be strictly enforced for the recruitment of new candidates, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharathiar University Bharathiar University faculty Bharathiar University staff qualification Bharathiar University entry level faculty Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp