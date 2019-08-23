Gang hacks rowdy to death in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the filmy style murder of a rowdy in Chidambaram, a 38-year-old rowdy was hacked to death in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday evening.

Around 6.30 pm, public saw a man getting off a car and running towards Rajiv Gandhi Memorial, screaming for help. Five men who got off another car, chased and hacked him to death with a sickle, said police. They later escaped in the car.

The victim was identified as Shankar Lal. He had gone to visit a friend at a hospital and was on his way back when he was murdered. A passerby who witnessed the incident informed police. Sriperumbudur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to government hospital for autopsy. They are scanning CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shankar was in a relationship with a woman, whose relatives were against it. This led the police to suspect the woman’s relatives. “Shankar is married and has two children - one is studying in plus two and the younger child in sixth standard,” said the investigation officer. Shankar Lal is a resident of Madipakkam and has more than 15 cases including murder, robbery and attempt-to-murder cases registered against him.

In another incident on Tuesday, a 22-year-old history-sheeter was murdered in Mangadu. Police suspect he could have been killed in a drunken brawl. The deceased, Vasanthakumar had murder and robbery cases pending against him. His body with injury marks was found near a crematorium at Senthamil Nagar. It was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital. Mangadu police registered a case and arrested four juveniles