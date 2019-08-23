Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang hacks rowdy to death in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur

Public saw a man getting off a car and running towards Rajiv Gandhi Memorial, screaming for help before five men who got off another car, chased and hacked him to death with a sickle.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the filmy style murder of a rowdy in Chidambaram, a 38-year-old rowdy was hacked to death in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday evening.

Around 6.30 pm, public saw a man getting off a car and running towards Rajiv Gandhi Memorial, screaming for help. Five men who got off another car, chased and hacked him to death with a sickle, said police. They later escaped in the car.

The victim was identified as Shankar Lal. He had gone to visit a friend at a hospital and was on his way back when he was murdered. A passerby who witnessed the incident informed police. Sriperumbudur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to government hospital for autopsy. They are scanning CCTV footage to trace the suspects. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shankar was in a relationship with a woman, whose relatives were against it. This led the police to suspect the woman’s relatives. “Shankar is married and has two children - one is studying in plus two and the younger child in sixth standard,” said the investigation officer. Shankar Lal is a resident of Madipakkam and has more than 15 cases including murder, robbery and attempt-to-murder cases registered against him. 

In another incident on Tuesday, a 22-year-old history-sheeter was murdered in Mangadu. Police suspect he could have been killed in a drunken brawl. The deceased, Vasanthakumar had murder and robbery cases pending against him. His body with injury marks was found near a crematorium at Senthamil Nagar. It was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital. Mangadu police registered a case and arrested four juveniles

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriperumbudur police Sriperumbudur murder Tamil Nadu rowdy murder
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp