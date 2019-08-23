Guidelines in making for compassionate postings for government jobs in Tamil Nadu

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is preparing fresh comprehensive guidelines for appointments on compassionate grounds and state departments have been asked to furnish details of pending compassionate ground appointment cases for want of vacancies.

This comes after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the State government to issue guidelines for considering appointment on compassionate grounds.

A Labour and Employment department official told TNIE that there is already a guideline on providing jobs under compassionate grounds.“We will be making changes based on our experiences,” the official said. Once the changes are incorporated, it will be presented before the Chief Minister, after which it will get clearance from the state government, the official said.

This comes in the wake of Madras HC directing the government to pass a Government Order based on its suggestions. The suggestions by Madras High Court include compassionate appointments to be made within one year from the date of death of the government employee; relaxing the qualification for Class-IV staff for giving appointment.

The court has also stated that request for appointment on compassionate ground for the child in the womb, by seeking reservation of one post till it attains majority, cannot be entertained. Whenever an application is made, it should be decided within three months, the court said.

During a recent meeting, Chief Secretary K Shanmugham has asked the Labour and Employment department to come up with comprehensive guidelines under a single government order, sources said.