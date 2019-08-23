Livestock survey results to be released in 6 months, Tamil Nadu likely to register positive figures

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State, which suffered decline of a whopping 43 lakh goats and sheep between 2007 and 2012, is likely to register positive figures in the 20th National Livestock survey which was completed last week.

The final data of the national level survey carried out by Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency of the Animal Husbandry department, is expected to be released by the Centre in six months, according to official sources. The survey, which is conducted every five years, commenced in October last year and was completed on August 14.

According to the 18th and 19th livestock surveys, the number of sheep in the State witnessed a rapid decline by 32.03 lakh between 2007 and 2012 and goat population also dropped by 11.31 lakh during the same period.

“Since 2011, the government distributed more than 38 lakh sheep and goats. Each beneficiary was given a male and three female goats/sheep, which were around 6-8 months of age. About nine lakh families benefitted so far. We expect the sheep and goat population to increase in this survey,” said an official from the Animal Husbandry department.

Though the population of all breeding animals declined between 2007 and 2012, the fall of numbers of goat and sheep has had severe impact in the rural pockets. Particularly, landless farmers who fully depend on the income from rearing of goats, have lost their livelihood.

The decline was a result of multiple factors such as shrinkage of grazing land, reduction in common property resources in villages and lack of healthcare facilities, said sources.

“Green fodder for sheep and goats is being sold at subsidised price for farmers in all the districts. The animals are also provided regular medical facilities, free of cost. The entire healthcare network for animals has been expanded across the State,” explained the official.

The survey aimed at counting the native breeds of livestock and poultry including cattle, buffaloes, ponies, elephants, dogs, rabbits, sheep, goats, pigs, horses and donkeys. During the survey, animal breeds which were not registered in National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources survey, conducted in 2013, were also included in non-descriptive animal category.