Minor gets life term for rape, murder of child

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Dindigul Mahila Court has awarded life sentence to a 17-year-old boy under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting and murdering a 4-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, in December 15, 2017, the minor boy, hailing from Ayyialur Komberipatti, picked the girl who was playing in a street in the pretext of leaving her in a nearby anganwadi.

Sources said that the boy took the child to a hilly area near Kinathupatti and sexually assaulted her before killing her. He hid her body under rocks.

A missing complaint was launched with Vadamadurai police and on suspicion, the police arrested the boy. He then confessed to the crime. Subsequently, the police registered the case under POCSO Act.

The case was taken to District Mahila Court as the boy is a minor and a chargesheet was filed against him.

As the case was proven without benefits of doubt, the Mahila Court Judge Purushothaman convicted the boy and granted life sentence.

Accused in theft cases

According to police, the boy was involved in illegal activities and was an accused in three theft cases in Vadamadurai police station alone. He was lodged in Juvenile Home in Salem and was released just six months before the murder.

Sensing that the case would prolong if it was taken to juvenile court, the police took the case to Mahila Court for speedy disposal on the grounds of holding a potency test and proved that the boy is capable of engaging in sexual acts and has committed the offence.