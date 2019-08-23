Home States Tamil Nadu

Nothing wrong in fresh queries to Sasikala: ED to Madras High Court

The former AIADMK leader claimed that she was one among the directors of the company and in no way connected with the day-to-day administration of the same.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is nothing wrong in asking N Sasikala, one of the directors of J Jaya TV Private Limited, to answer a fresh set of questions, the Chief Enforcement Director here, has said in his counter-affidavits filed before the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The counters were filed by ED counsel Hema Babu in response to the criminal original petitions filed by Sasikala, challenging the action of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Wings Court -1) in Egmore, directing her to answer a fresh set of questions, in addition to the answers already furnished by S Bhaskaran, the managing director of the company.

She claimed she was one among the directors of the company and in no way connected with the day-to-day administration of the same. The ACMM has no jurisdiction to issue the fresh questions, she contended.

Countering the contention, the CED submitted that both, the managing director as a person in charge of day-to-day affairs of the company, and the director, under whose consent and connivance the offence had been committed, are liable to be charged as per law.

According to the prosecution, the accused had violated various provisions of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) in the import of transponders for J Jaya TV and thereby, caused heavy losses to the exchequer running to several crores of rupees. The matter was adjourned till September 3.

