TN on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Security was beefed up across the district of Coimbatore and 13 major state checkposts following intelligence information that six terrorists have intruded into Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the high alert was issued in Coimbatore on Thursday late night following an intelligence alert that six LeT terrorists from Sri Lanka have entered Tamil Nadu. The group consists of one Pakistan national and five Sri Lankan Tamils. The Pakistan man was identified as Illyas Anwar, said the alert.

“The reports said that the group had disguised themselves as Hindus smearing tilak and vibhuti on their forehead to pose themselves as Hindu pilgrims,” said a senior police official.

Coimbatore city police headed by police commissioner Sumit Sharan called a meeting of the departmental heads on Friday early morning to discuss the situation. Post the meeting, security was further strengthened in places including Coimbatore Airport, railway stations, bus stands and religiously important places.

DGP JK Tripathy has instructed the department to conduct storming operations in all parts of Tamil Nadu tonight along with deploying more units on night patrol duty.

Police beefed up security in Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu following an intelligence alert that six LeT terrorists from Sri Lanka have entered the state.



Express photos by Raja Chidambaram. pic.twitter.com/3TVyvk5Ju2 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) August 23, 2019

The police force is also instructed to: