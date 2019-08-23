Home States Tamil Nadu

TN on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka

According to police, the high alert was issued late night following an intelligence alert that six LeT terrorists from Sri Lanka have entered Tamil Nadu.

Published: 23rd August 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Security has been beefed up at the Coimbatore Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Security was beefed up across the district of Coimbatore and 13 major state checkposts following intelligence information that six terrorists have intruded into Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the high alert was issued in Coimbatore on Thursday late night following an intelligence alert that six LeT terrorists from Sri Lanka have entered Tamil Nadu. The group consists of one Pakistan national and five Sri Lankan Tamils. The Pakistan man was identified as Illyas Anwar, said the alert.

“The reports said that the group had disguised themselves as Hindus smearing tilak and vibhuti on their forehead to pose themselves as Hindu pilgrims,” said a senior police official.

Coimbatore city police headed by police commissioner Sumit Sharan called a meeting of the departmental heads on Friday early morning to discuss the situation. Post the meeting, security was further strengthened in places including Coimbatore Airport, railway stations, bus stands and religiously important places.

DGP JK Tripathy has instructed the department to conduct storming operations in all parts of Tamil Nadu tonight along with deploying more units on night patrol duty.

The police force is also instructed to:

  • Check vehicles for arms and explosives
  • Deployment of more Temple Protection Force personnel 
  • Search lodges and hotels 
  • Intensify patrols
  • Checkings at Railway stations, bus stands and airports
  • Bookings under Motor Vehicles act 
  • Guarding sensitive/critical installations. 
  • Preventive arrests 
  • Open line patrols 

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore LeT terrorists terror threat Coimbatore Airport Sri Lanka Intelligence tamil nadu police TN police terrorists
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp