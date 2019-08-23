Home States Tamil Nadu

With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea

Twenty-year-old S Sabarinathan swam 10 km in the sea, from Velankanni to Nagapattinam, in an attempt to create a world record.

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarinathan being recognized

Sabarinathan being recognized

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Twenty-year-old S Sabarinathan is an ordinary college student with extraordinary abilities. On Thursday, he swam 10 km in the sea, from Velankanni to Nagapattinam, in an attempt to create a world record. The feat was not that he swam in the sea, but that he did so with one of his tied up, and a 1-kg stone strapped to his back. 

A native of Keechankuppam, Sabarinathan’s father is a fisherman. He completed the 10-km swim in little over three hours. “It would be very encouraging if my achievement gets international recognition,” Sabari told Express. “I want to make my country proud and win international events. I thank my coach S Ranjith Kumar and my institute for their support.”

At 8am Thursday, with his left hand chained to his body along with a heavy stone, Sabari waded into the water accompanied by a rescue team, officials, and fishermen. “He pushed himself relentlessly through the water, aware that even if he slowed down for a bit, he could be pulled down by the weight of the stone,” says an observer.

He completed the stretch —Velankanni to Akkaraipettai — in 3.17 hours, and was greeted by supporters with cheers and refreshments.

His feat was instantly recognised by the Tamil Nadu based record registering agency 'Will Medal of World Records'. Earlier in March, Sabari accomplished another feat by swimming 5 km in the sea with both his hands chained, between Nagore and Nagapattinam in 2.20 hours.           

Sabari, who hails from a poor fishing family, is hoping his unique skills will get his family out of economic hardships. "If the government and authorities help bring focus to my skills, the Guinness World Records might feature me," says Sabari.  He has requested the State and Central governments to give permission to swim from Nagapattinam, across Palk Strait and touch the Mannar in Sri Lanka to better the 1994 feat of R Kutraleeswaran, who was 13 years old.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu swimmer world record Nagapattinam youngster swimming achievement Will Medal of World Records S Sabarinathan
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp