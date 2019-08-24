Home States Tamil Nadu

Intelligence on terror turns Coimbatore city into fortress

11,000 police personnel keep vigil in west zone as railway stations, bus stands in Chennai come under scanner with multi-layered security implemented at religious places.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Railway police using Sniffer dog to check passengers luggage in Coimbatore junction railway station on Friday (Express|U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Security has been strengthened across Coimbatore after the police received an alert about six Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltrators aiming at disrupting the Vinayaga Chathurthi celebration in the district.
According to the alert issued to officers in Coimbatore, the six LeT members have entered Tamil Nadu through Sri Lanka.

The group consists of one Pakistani named Illyas Anwar and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims. The group has disguised themselves as Hindus with tilaks/vibuthi smeared on their foreheads. Police department, on Thursday night, was asked to tighten the security arrangements and maintain vigil until further orders.

City police have started inspecting vehicles at all major points in the city. District (Rural) police have deputed all their personnel to check posts at the points of entry into the district. Though City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan confirmed that a terror alert has been issued, he did not disclose the source of the alert.  

“Vehicle checks are being conducted and random checks will be held crowded places; lodges are being checked thoroughly. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city; ten Quick Response Teams have been deployed in strategic places in the city. We have informed the Army and Air Force to alert their forces. There is no need for the people to panic,” he said.

Security has been increased at railway stations, malls, places of worship, theatres and bus stands. Special teams comprising railway police force have been deputed to all railway stations.  The Coimbatore International Airport has been brought under five-tier security control, including the CISF.
Ensure safety: Industrialists

With every sector reeling under the impact of the economic slowdown, the news of terrorists having entered Tamil Nadu and taking shelter in Coimbatore has come as a big blow for industrialists. They have urged the police department to take all necessary steps to ensure public safety.

Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) District President J James told TNIE that the city had come out of various issues including bomb blasts, electricity shortage, demonetisation and GST in the past, and urged the police to be more alert and ensure peace and safety.

