Home States Tamil Nadu

Send report to wildlife board on quarries in Kanniyakumari district: Madras High Court

The court issued further directions to the National Board of Wildlife to pass orders on the applications filed by the quarry operators seeking environmental clearance.

Published: 24th August 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu to send a report to the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) within six weeks on 29 quarries situated in the eco-sensitive zones in Kanniyakumari district.

A bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi issued further directions to the NBWL to pass orders on the applications filed by the quarry operators seeking environmental clearance, based on the report, within eight weeks. The case has been adjourned to October 15.

The directions came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one G Jose Freddy Miller of Kalkulam Taluk in Kanniyakumari district seeking cancellation of licence granted to the quarries in eco-sensitive zones in the district.

During the hearing on Thursday, the counsel appearing for the litigant submitted that “nearly seven of the 29 quarries are inoperative now”. “The seven quarries had functioned for nearly four years without obtaining environmental clearance, and have exhausted the natural resources there,” he contended, and prayed the court to impose penalty on the inoperative quarries.

According to Miller, the villages — Meycode, Ponmanai, Velimalai and Surulacode — of Kalkulam taluk are situated at the foothills of Western Ghats and fall under the eco-sensitive zones of Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary. There are around 1,000 families residing in these villages and nearly 10 schools, two colleges, and 10 hospitals are in the said area, he stated.

However, several quarries were permitted to operate in the eco-sensitive zones, submitted Miller. He prayed the court to cancel the licence granted to the quarry operators in the zone and protect the hill areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Board of Wildlife Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Kanniyakumari quarries Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp