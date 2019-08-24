Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin has not been silent on P Chidambaram’s arrest: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri

Regarding the remarks of AIADMK ministers, Alagiri said, “AIADMK ministers have faced many corruption cases and CBI raids etc.

DMK-Congress alliance

TNCC President KS Alagiri meets DMK President MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Friday denied the charge that the DMK, the key ally of Congress in Tamil Nadu, had kept silence over the arrest of former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram. 

Answering queries of reporters here in this regard, Alagiri said, “DMK president MK Stalin has not kept silence over Chidambaram’s arrest. He has given an appropriate statement. A political party can express only this much of opposition to an issue. How can we expect the DMK president to speak like a Congress cadre? So, there is room for such suspicions. There is very good understanding between the Congress and the DMK. The ties between both parties are honest and straightforward.”

Responding to a question as to why many a key leader had skipped the agitation against the arrest, Alagiri said, “Most of us were in Delhi but despite that, many leaders have taken part in the agitations across the State.”  

Regarding the remarks of AIADMK ministers, Alagiri said, “AIADMK ministers have faced many corruption cases and CBI raids etc. They don’t have any locus standi to criticise Chidambaram.”

