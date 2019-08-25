Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu leaders recollect Arun Jaitley’s political life

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of political parties conveyed their fond reminiscence of the former finance minister who passed away on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of political parties conveyed their fond reminiscence of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley’s eventful political career.

The governor said: “Jaitley was appreciated as an outstanding parliamentarian across the parties, his contribution to the nation and needy will be remembered forever.”The deputy chief minister conveyed his condolences to Jaitley’s family.

Former MP V Maitreyan recalled the association between late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Jaitley. “In 2014, when Amma (Jayalalithaa) came to Delhi, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she met Arun Jaitley and presented a memorandum regarding funds and State finances. In the evening, when we met in the Tikki Club, he was all praise for Amma on how she put forth the demands for Tamil Nadu without any notes. Arun Jaitley had high regards for Amma. That is why he came all the way to Chennai on January 18, 2015, to meet her. In fact, he was the only leader to meet her in those days.”

Expressing grief over Jaitley’s demise, DMK president MK Stalin said, “Jaitley was one of the leaders who worked with late leader Jayaprakash Narayan during the Emergency and was imprisoned. Jaitley was not only a democrat but also an efficient parliamentarian.” Stalin also recalled that Jaitley played a key role in garnering the support of opposition parties for important bills. 

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Jaitley had carved a niche for himself in the parliamentary debates by putting forth effective arguments. Recalling his role in opposing the Emergency, PMK founder S Ramadoss said Jaitley was imprisoned for 19 months during this period. He also worked with late leader Jayaprakash Narayan. “Jaitley’s demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP,” he added.BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said Jaitley was a pillar of strength for the BJP as well as the NDA.

