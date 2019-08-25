Tamil Nadu terror threat: Checks continue for second day at Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri border
DHARMAPURI: There was no let up in security measures with the forces creating a watertight cordon on the Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri border following an intelligence alert on the infiltration of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists into Tamil Nadu.
Around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed to the district to keep an eagle-eye on the proceedings, which include verifying lodge details and carrying out vehicle checks. Vital public installations have been brought under tight security cover.