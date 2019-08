By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami will embark on an official foreign tour starting August 28, in a bid to attract investments and new technlogies in various fields, including health.

He will visit the UK, US and Dubai to meet various personalities including investors, an official release here said on Monday.

During his foreign sojourn, the first by a chief minister of the state in decades, Palaniswami will sign various pacts and return home on September 10, the release added.