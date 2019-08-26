Collector wanted: Poster goes viral

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI : Waking up on Sunday morning, Karambakudi residents were in for a shock. On the streets of the town, posters stating “People wanted for jobs. Vacancies available: District Collector, District Revenue Officer, Tahsildar, Revenue Divisional Officer and Village Administrative Officer. Qualifications: General Knowledge, self-respect and discipline” could be seen all over the place.

TNIE discovered this was the handiwork of Durai Guna (39), a resident of Kulanthiranpattu, a village in Karambakudi taluk. Explaining why he had resorted to such a drastic step, Guna said, “I am tired of waiting for action by district administrators.

A lake in my village, Vetta Kulam has been encroached entirely. I have submitted several petitions regarding the issue but no action has been taken till now.” According to a document of the Survey and Settlement department, all four sides of Vettu Kulam have been reportedly been encroached. Guna said, “The lake was spread over 10 acres.

When I was 12 or 13, we used to water cattle from this lake. Now, there is no lake and the entire waterbody is filled with buildings.” Guna had also filed a plea with the Madurai Bench of HC. “I have tried all means, including petitions and approaching courts, but nothing worked. I am hoping the district administration takes action and the encroachers will be cleared,” he said.

Asked on why he came up with the poster, he said, “I want to create awareness about disappearance of the lake in order for people to start questioning officials. The district administration has evaded the issue. They will have to wake up some day, do their jobs and deal with the problem.”