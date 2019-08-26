Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector wanted: Poster goes viral

A lake in my village, Vetta Kulam has been encroached entirely.

Published: 26th August 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

One of the posters that appeared in Karambakudi

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

 PUDUKKOTTAI : Waking up on Sunday morning, Karambakudi residents were in for a shock. On the streets of the town, posters stating “People wanted for jobs. Vacancies available: District Collector, District Revenue Officer, Tahsildar, Revenue Divisional Officer and Village Administrative Officer.  Qualifications: General Knowledge, self-respect and discipline” could be seen all over the place. 

TNIE discovered this was the handiwork of Durai Guna (39), a resident of Kulanthiranpattu, a village in Karambakudi taluk. Explaining why he had resorted to such a drastic step, Guna said, “I am tired of waiting for action by district administrators.

A lake in my village, Vetta Kulam has been encroached entirely. I have submitted several petitions regarding the issue but no action has been taken till now.” According to a document of the Survey and Settlement department, all four sides of Vettu Kulam have been reportedly been encroached. Guna said, “The lake was spread over 10 acres.

When I was 12 or 13, we used to water cattle from this lake. Now, there is no lake and the entire waterbody is filled with buildings.” Guna had also filed a plea with the Madurai Bench of HC. “I have tried all means, including petitions and approaching courts, but nothing worked. I am hoping the district administration takes action and the encroachers will be cleared,” he said.

Asked on why he came up with the poster, he said, “I want to create awareness about disappearance of the lake in order for people to start questioning officials. The district administration has evaded the issue. They will have to wake up some day, do their jobs and deal with the problem.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karambakudi residents
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp