Did ‘Sappadu killer’ foray into neighbouring districts?

He was already convicted in the murder of a couple - Mokkai (65) and his wife - in 2002.

MADURAI: Days after the rural police established the role of ‘sappadu’ killer in three murders, the district police on Saturday passed on his details to neighbouring districts to check the suspect’s involvement in similar incidents, if any.

T Velmurugan (38) of Govinthampatti village in Theni district was arrested by rural police on charges of  murdering three elderly persons in the recent past - M Vellaisamy (60) of Elumalai in Elumalai police station limit on April 20, G Ayyavu alias Gurunathan (84) of Linganayakkanpatti in Usilampatti Town police station on May 4 and V Paulsamy (65) of Eravapatti in Vikkramangalam police station limit on August 4.

He was already convicted in the murder of a couple - Mokkai (65) and his wife - in 2002. About Velmurugan’s modus operandi, a police officer said that he used to identify elderly persons living alone and approach them in the night asking for food. “If they fail to respond positively, he would kill them before fleeing the spot. As he is a rover, he might have gone to neighbour places. Hence, the police have shared his profile with neighbouring districts.”

