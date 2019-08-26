LeT module: Marathon grilling over; all four off

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/KOCHI : A 39-year-old suspect detained by the Kerala Police over alleged links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba was let off after a marathon interrogation session on Sunday. This followed the early Sunday morning release of three persons picked up for inquiry by the Coimbatore Police. While the three confessed to having been in touch with the man held in Kerala, they maintained that their conversations were strictly business and that they were being framed in the case.

Meanwhile in Kochi, Abdul Khader Raheem (39) of Thrissur district was subjected to a 26-hour-long interrogation in the presence of ‘Q’ Branch team of Tamil Nadu Police and the officers of Central agencies. He was let off without the sleuths learning anything substantial to link him to LeT.

Surveillance

Raheem will be under surveillance until the probe is over. He has been directed to present himself whenever summoned, said an officer