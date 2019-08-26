Railways sends wrong ‘signals’

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Southern Railway’s plan to re-appoint retired loco pilots to fill vacancies had created a controversy. Now, it has gone a step further and may re-appoint retired loco pilots with a history of Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) during their service. Railway Board has given the green signal but with one condition, those with SPAD cases can be absorbed only if they clear a psychological test in the first attempt itself.

SPAD is where loco pilots did not honour the signal while driving engines, a serious safety violation

Reeling under an acute manpower shortage, Southern Railway is exploring various options to fill 539 loco pilot vacancies in the entire zone. As one option, the railways had invited applications from retired loco pilots in the age 60-65 age group.

In the process, railway officials were surprised to see some applicants had SPAD cases against them. Officials had written to the Railway Board seeking clarification towards recruiting applicants with the SPAD records and received the go-ahead with the psychological test as a condition.

Railway unions made it clear they would totally oppose this direction as it would create serious safety challenges. “This is a grave mistake because normally SPAD cases are considered serious violations and the loco pilots involved get punishments for this. Bringing the loco pilots with SPAD cases back to the driver’s cabin will not be acceptable,”said Mannai Manoharan, deputy general secretary, Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU).