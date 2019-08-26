Sindhu a role model for women: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday congratulated P V Sindhu for winning gold in the badminton world championship, stating that she had done the nation proud. “Her hard work, determination and dedication has enabled her to scale such heights of brilliance in her chosen sport,” he said in a statement, congratulating her on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and the State government.

Hailing her as a role model for women, he said, “She is an example of what women can achieve, when they set their minds to it.” MK Stalin, president of DMK, also congratulated the athlete, tweeting, “Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1on her maiden Gold at the BWF World Championships. I wish her many more victories in years to come.

May her success be an inspiration for young Indians to excel in sports. #PVSindhu.” Similarly, Tamilisai Soundararajan, president of the state BJP unit and GK Vasan, former union minister and president of TMC (M), have also extended their wishes to Sindhu, hailing her achievement.