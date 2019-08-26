Solatium offered to families of victims of MTC depot accident
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami offered `2 lakh as solatium to each of the families of two workers who died in a mishap at the MTC depot at Vadapalani here on July 28.
CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami offered Rs 2 lakh as solatium to each of the families of two workers who died in a mishap at the MTC depot at Vadapalani here on July 28. An MTC bus dashed against the wall of a room where workers were having rest. He expressed condolence to the bereaved families. A release said he has offered Rs 50,000 as relief to each of the injured families from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. Jobs will be provided to one member of each of the bereaved families in transport corporation.