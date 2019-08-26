Special grievance redressal meet

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief minister’s special grievances redressal meeting will be held from August 27 to 31 in Tiruvannamalai district. Teams comprising officials of various government departments have been formed to receive petitions from the public. The teams will go to the villages in person and receive the petitions, noted a press release. These petitions will be sent to respective departments within a week and necessary action would be taken against them within a month. Collector K S Kandasamy appealed to the public to make use of this opportunity to air their grievances.