Tamil Nadu rolls out Amma Patrol Vehicles for safety of women, kids

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched 40 'Amma' Patrol Vehicles, aimed at ensuring the security of women and children in public places.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami flagged off seven 'Amma Patrol Vehicles' at the Secretariat as part of formally launching the service.

The vehicles, purchased at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore, would be operated by All Women Police Stations which would ensure safety of women and children in places like school and colleges, shopping malls, railway stations, bus stops, places of worship, IT companies and beaches.

Under the Centre's Special Women Safety programme in public places scheme, Rs 425 crore was allocated to the city with contribution from the Union and State governments.

On the occasion, Palaniswami also launched 201 'Body Worn Cameras' to the traffic police department bought at a cost of Rs 98 lakh.

As part of unveiling the service, Palanaswami presented the cameras to seven traffic police personnel at a function held at the Secretariat.

The camera would help the police capture incidents of traffic violations, with name of the location, time and date which automatically get registered in the camera and transmit visuals to the control room.

The use of such cameras would ensure transparency and credibility of the police department while booking such cases, an official release said.