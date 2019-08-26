Home States Tamil Nadu

View NEET classes on TV as EPS launches new education channel 

The channel will also feature programmes on various government schemes that people can avail themselves of, subject-based training module, board exam preparation and employment-related shows.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch the State government’s new television channel,  ‘Kalvi Tholaikkaatchi’ (Education TV), on August 26.The channel, targeted at school students, will mostly have educative shows for children.Programmes will be telecast from 6am to 9.30pm. The channel will broadcast NEET and other classes, interviews of School Education Minister, shows on schemes provided by School Education Department, segments on Thirukkural and other literary content. 
The shows have been selected to benefit students, parents and teachers in schools, said a senior official from School Education Department.

Edappadi K Palaniswami

The government planned the launch early this year, but it was delayed owing to preparatory works. The channel may also soon be made available through mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms, said an official from School Education Department.

Over the past few months, the department has been making cable connections available in all government schools so that children can watch the channel. Schools that do not have cable connection could use the YouTube channel of Kalvi Tholaikkaatchi, where the programmes will be uploaded, said officials.

