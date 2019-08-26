Home States Tamil Nadu

Will construct 100 new stadia in State: KA Sengottaiyan

Minister for School Education and Sports KA Sengottaiyan said that 100 more stadia will be built in the State.

Published: 26th August 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Minister K A Sengottaiyan on the sidelines of a friendly cricket match involving Austrade in the city on Sunday | D Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Minister for School Education and Sports KA Sengottaiyan said that 100 more stadia will be built in the State. This is being done with an aim to promote sports, he said. Sengottaiyan said this during inauguration of the friendly cricket match  organised by CSS, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, on Sunday. CSS in collaboration with the Austrade (Australian Trade and Investment Commission) organised the match.

“We are planning to release fund zonal-wise. Initially, it will be for Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Chennai. This is to make sure sportspersons receive adequate infrastructure to help them excel.”
Though he did not elaborate on how the government is planning to build 100 stadia, the minister said athletes will also have access to sports hostels — built closer to the stadium — apart from the already existing ones owned by the Sports Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

“We are yet to receive the  funds from Centre. We will then consult with the CM and finalise on how we will spend the amount,” he added.This comes after the government announced last November that there will be a sub-quota of three per cent in government and public sector jobs in the State for athletes who excel at State and national level or represent India at international level.  The state will also introduced ‘Mission International’ scheme to support athletes from financially weaker sections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KA Sengottaiyan stadia
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp