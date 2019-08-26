Will construct 100 new stadia in State: KA Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Minister for School Education and Sports KA Sengottaiyan said that 100 more stadia will be built in the State. This is being done with an aim to promote sports, he said. Sengottaiyan said this during inauguration of the friendly cricket match organised by CSS, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, on Sunday. CSS in collaboration with the Austrade (Australian Trade and Investment Commission) organised the match.

“We are planning to release fund zonal-wise. Initially, it will be for Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Chennai. This is to make sure sportspersons receive adequate infrastructure to help them excel.”

Though he did not elaborate on how the government is planning to build 100 stadia, the minister said athletes will also have access to sports hostels — built closer to the stadium — apart from the already existing ones owned by the Sports Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

“We are yet to receive the funds from Centre. We will then consult with the CM and finalise on how we will spend the amount,” he added.This comes after the government announced last November that there will be a sub-quota of three per cent in government and public sector jobs in the State for athletes who excel at State and national level or represent India at international level. The state will also introduced ‘Mission International’ scheme to support athletes from financially weaker sections.