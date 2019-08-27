Ambedkar statue desecration: Protests rock various parts of Tamil Nadu
While rail roko, demonstrations and road blockade marked the stir at 10 places in Vellore, road blockade was staged at 8 places and demonstration at 5 places in Tiruvannamalai.
VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI/VILLUPURAM/NAGAPATTINAM/CUDDALORE/TIRUPUR:
Condemning the desecration of the statue of BR Ambedkar at Vedaranyam, VCK and many Dalit organisations resorted to protests at several places in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts on Monday.
In Vellore, rail blockade, demonstrations and road blockade marked the stir at 10 places. A police officer said that as many as 368 protesters had been detained. Members of Puratchi Bharatham and Bahujan Samaj Party also joined the stir.
In Tiruvannamalai, road blockade was staged at 8 places and demonstration at 5 places, another police officer said. Protests rocked Villupuram too on Monday as more than 500 people staged roadblocks at Kallakurichi, Tindivanam, Sankarapuram, Villupuram and Chinnasalem taluks. Cadres of VCK blocked the road near the Karaikal. Protests were held in Tirupur, Coimbatore and other western districts as well.