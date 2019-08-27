Ambedkar statue desecration: Protests rock various parts of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI/VILLUPURAM/NAGAPATTINAM/CUDDALORE/TIRUPUR:

Condemning the desecration of the statue of BR Ambedkar at Vedaranyam, VCK and many Dalit organisations resorted to protests at several places in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts on Monday.

ALSO READ| 28 arrested but none booked under SC/ST Act

In Vellore, rail blockade, demonstrations and road blockade marked the stir at 10 places. A police officer said that as many as 368 protesters had been detained. Members of Puratchi Bharatham and Bahujan Samaj Party also joined the stir.

ALSO READ| Political leaders condemn vandalism of Ambedkar statue in Tamil Nadu

In Tiruvannamalai, road blockade was staged at 8 places and demonstration at 5 places, another police officer said. Protests rocked Villupuram too on Monday as more than 500 people staged roadblocks at Kallakurichi, Tindivanam, Sankarapuram, Villupuram and Chinnasalem taluks. Cadres of VCK blocked the road near the Karaikal. Protests were held in Tirupur, Coimbatore and other western districts as well.