Home States Tamil Nadu

HC notice to Tamil Nadu government over erecting Karunanidhi's statue in park

Hearing the petition filed by DMK's Erode district secretary S Muthusamy, Justice G Jeyachandran issued the notice to authorities concerned, including the municipal administration secretary.

Published: 27th August 2019 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a petition seeking installation of a statue of the former chief minister and late DMK president M Karunanidhi at a park in Erode.

Hearing the petition filed by DMK's Erode district secretary S Muthusamy, Justice G Jeyachandran issued the notice to authorities concerned, including the municipal administration secretary, returnable in two weeks.

The petitioner submitted that the party had made a representation to the officials seeking permission to install a life-size brass statue of Karunanidhi, who died on August 7, 2018.

Despite several reminders, no action has been taken on the representation, he said.

However, permission was granted recently to install a statue of late Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa and it had been erected.

According to the petitioner, the partymen wanted Karunanidhi's statue at a prominent place in Erode to pay tribute to the departed leader and to commemorate his ideals.

Thepodium/platform at the Pannerselvam park, where there are statues of leaders like E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, was chosen for the erection of Karunanidhi's statue.

Stating that Karunanidhi had been a 13-time MLA and a five-time Chief Minister of the state besides being the DMK president for 50 years, the petitioner said there could be no impediment or prohibition to install the statue of DMK patriarch at the park.

But, the Municipal administration had not taken any action on the petitioner's prayer or subsequent reminders.

In fact, it was the DMK party, which has been maintaining the air-conditioned competitive exam library located below the podium.

Hence, there is no justification for the Municipal Administration secretary to sit over the representations of the petitioner despite the recommendations of other authorities, including the Erode Collector, SP, DRO, Highways department and the Corporation Commissioner, the petitioner contended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Karunanidhi Madras High Court
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp