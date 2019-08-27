Madurai girl shocked after receiving five unknown parcels amid terror threat

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Puma was in for a shock when she reached home on Monday after a brief visit to a nearby place as she had received some five parcels that she never ordered. Adding to her suspicion, each parcel had a different sender address. Her sense of fear was not without any reason, as just a couple of days ago the intelligence agencies had issued an alert that six Lakshar-e-Toiba militants had sneaked into the State.

Thinking that the parcel contained some explosives, the resident of Kovalan Nagar in Madurai alerted the police. In no time, the bomb disposal squad reached her doorstep. Upon checking the parcels, Puma heaved a sigh of relief as the personnel found that the parcels had some faulty solar lamps.

Later, it was found that the parcels were meant for Puma’s neighbour Ravi Rajan, who sells solar lamps at Amazon e-shopping website. As Ravi is out of station, he had asked the delivery boy to hand over the parcel to Puma’s house. Ravi confirmed to police that when the Amazon delivery boy called him over the phone, he had actually asked him to deliver the parcels to Puma. The faulty solar lamps were returned by the customers.