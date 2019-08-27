RDO inspects lake after viral posters

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI : A day after recruitment posters were pasted, revenue officials on Monday conducted a survey of the lake allegedly encroached in Kulanthiranpattu near Karambakudi.Durai Guna had pasted posters calling for recruitment for post of Collector, District Revenue Officer, Tahsildar, Revenue Divisional Officer and VAO, after his petitions about encroachments were ignored.

On Monday, officials conducted an inspection on the Vetta Kulam. D Santhi, District Revenue Officer, Pudukkottai , said, “We heard about the incident and directed town panchayat to inspect the lake. Once, a report is received from the RDO action will be initiated.” The district adminstration claimed that no petition seeking removal of encroachments in the lake was received.

“ We received no such petitions in the Collectors office. Maybe a petition would have been submitted at the panchayat office,” Santhi added. Durai Guna is not convinced. They carried out an inspection because the news has spread. I am not confident that encroachers will be removed. I have all copies of the petition and the court case. I am ready any probe, if needed.”