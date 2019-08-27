Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Food Safety department yet to check for mislabelling

The FSSAI also directed the authorities concerned to replace the nomenclature of Atta as ‘Wheat Flour’ Instead of ‘Whole Wheat Flour’.

Published: 27th August 2019 05:06 AM

Food safety

Image of food used for representation.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Food Safety department is yet to conduct inspections, specifically to check mislabelling on the packaging of biscuit packets, even after the July 31 deadline for the biscuit manufacturing companies to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s order.

After observing that the food business operators are using the term ‘wheat flour’ as the English nomenclature for Maida on the label of the food products, which does not convey the exact nature of ingredient used for manufacturing of various food items to the consumers as well as enforcement officials, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directed the food business operators to redefine the ingredient.  

The FSSAI also directed the authorities concerned to replace the nomenclature of Atta as ‘Wheat Flour’ Instead of ‘Whole Wheat Flour’. “Nomenclature of Atta has been re-considered and it has been decided to replace the nomenclature of Atta as ‘Wheat Flour’ instead of ‘Whole Wheat Flour’,” the FSSAI said in its order dated April 30.

The FSSAI had set July 31 as the deadline for the usage of the term Wheat Flour (Atta) and Refined Wheat Flour (Maida) on labels of food products, for food business operators to comply with the said direction. “If the food business operators don’t comply with the order, the Food Safety Commissioner of the State can initiate legal action with a fine, on operators,” said a senior official.

However, when TNIE contacted a senior Food Safety Department official, he said, "Since biscuits is one of the food items, it will be checked in routine inspection in the shops. However, we are yet to get a biscuit-specific report." Meanwhile, another food safety official said, "As far as Chennai is concerned, we have received a letter from a few biscuit manufacturing companies that they have implemented the order, but we are yet to go for inspection. We have to do it in the coming days only."
 

TAGS
FSSAI Tamil Nadu Food Safety department Whole Wheat Flour Tamil Nadu food mislabelling
