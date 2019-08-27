Tamil Nadu: Four Periyar University principals unqualified

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: An audit report submitted by the Regional Joint Director of Local Fund Audit in Salem claimed that principals of four constituent colleges in Edappadi, Harur, Pappireddipatti and Pennagaram were appointed by the Periyar University in violation of norms and guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The audit report sought ratification of the senate as the aforesaid principals do not meet the eligibility criteria for the appointment.

The findings

The Periyar University submitted its accounts details for auditing for the academic year 2016-17, which was audited by the Local Fund Audit between March 2018 and June 2018. After a review in October 2018, the audit report was sent to Periyar University. Meanwhile, the senate of Periyar University met in the first week of August this year and the audit report was placed before the members, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE.

The norms

On pages 49, 50, 51 and 52, the auditors raise objections regarding the appointments of principals to Periyar University Constituent colleges in Salem and Dharmapuri districts. As per UGC guidelines, principals must possess the following, among other, qualifications:

The appointees should have a PG with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed by a recognized University

A PhD in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) with evidence of published work and research guidance

Should be an associate professor/professor with a total experience of 15 years of teaching/research/administration in universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education

A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API), Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set out in this regulation (appendix-III) for direct recruitment of professors in colleges.

The anomalies

In the academic year 2016-17, two principals – P Karthikeyan (Pappireddipatti College) and G Venkatesan (Harur College) – were appointed by the Periyar University as direct recruitment. The audit department examined service registers of Pappireddipatti Principal P Karthikeyan, who joined on March 2, 2017.

He was the Principal of Thiruvalluvar Teachers Education College, Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district (private), at the time of appointment. He was not working at any university, college or other government institutions. His appointment was concluded as one done against the norms. The report sought ratification from the senate for appointing an ineligible candidate.

Similarly, Harur Constituent College Principal G Venkatesan (who joined on September 14, 2016) was a professor-cum-HoD of Management studies at Jayalakshmi Institute of Technology at Thoppur in Dharmapuri district. He too was not working at any university, college or other government institutions as per UGC norms.

K Selvavinayagam (joined duty on October 20, 2014 as Pennagaram Constituent College Principal) was the principal-cum-director of Brahma School of Business at Valayapatti in Namakkal district at the time of appointment. R Venkateswaran was appointed as principal of Edappadi Constituent College by the Periyar University and he joined duty on October 20, 2014. At the time appointed, he was working as the principal of Kashtoorba Gandhi College of Education in Namakkal.

What the Vice-Chancellor​ says

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor P Kolandaivel said they had given necessary documents to the audit department. “If the audit department feels the documents are fit, these objections will be removed,” he added. Sources told TNIE that since objection is regarding the appointment of principals, the V-C cannot do anything in this issue.