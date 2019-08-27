Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani seeks aid of Centre for water supply

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister SP Velumani, on Monday, sought the support of the Jal Shakti Ministry, to provide 96 lakh tap connections to rural households, by 2024.

"At present, as per norms, the per capita supply for Village Panchayat area is 55 Lpcd. The provision of 100% Functional Household Tap Connections is possible only if the supply is enhanced to 70 Lpcd," he said, speaking at a state ministers’ conference on Jal Jeevan Mission organised by the Jal Shakti ministry in New Delhi.

To achieve this, major water supply schemes and distribution systems should be strengthened and additional sources of water should be tapped, that need Rs 47,820 crore, he said. "The State has only 20 per cent of the households with functional tap connections in rural areas," he said.