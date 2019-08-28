Dravidar Kazhagam resolves to fight for federalism in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Dravidar Kazhagam celebrated its 75th Anniversary (platinum jubilee) in Salem on Tuesday. Political leaders like MK Stalin, KS Alagiri, R Mutharasan, Jawahirullah and Thol Thirumavalan participated. The Dravidar Kazhagam was started in Salem by Periyar on 27th August in 1944.

In the platinum jubilee state conference headed by its President K Veeramani, the Dravidar Kazhagam passed 25 resolutions including to bring special law to curb honor killing, to get back new education policy, preference to be given to concerned state people in the Central government category B and C grade jobs, reservation to be given in private sector, the NEET and NEXT exams to be dropped, all India quota in medical seats to be scrapped, scrapping special status for Jammu and Kashmir is against the federal system, and to safeguard the rights of State governments to protect the spirit of federalism.