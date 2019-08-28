Home States Tamil Nadu

How Madurai cops chained police aspirant-cum-chain snatcher

The police waited for the 22-year-old outside the examination centre and arrested him when he came out after completing the TNUSRB's Grade II police constable exam.

Chain snatching

Express Illustration for chain snatching

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Sometime last week, the city police zeroed in on a suspected chain snatcher. But, their initial efforts to question him were in vain as the 22-year-old youth was not at his house when the policemen went there.

Later, they would learn from some residents in the locality that he is a police aspirant and was set to appear for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board’s Grade II police constable exam, held last Sunday. 

Sources said the special police team had grown suspicious about the youth after seeing his photograph as he resembled a chain-snatcher in a CCTV grab.

The police made sure that M Vijayakanth wrote the exam as, sources said, they were only suspicious and did not want to disturb the chances of a genuine candidate.

Once the youth is out of the exam hall in a private college in the district, a special team of personnel nabbed him. A senior police official said, “He is believed to have been involved in at least five incidents of chain snatching in the city, K Pudur, Tallakulam and Koodal Pudur police limits. He used to sell the stolen jewellery and would use the money to visit various tourist spots,” he said, adding that the police are still questioning him.

Wait outside exam hall

The police made sure that M Vijayakanth wrote TNUSRB's Grade II police constable exam as, sources said, they were only suspicious and did not want to disturb the chances of a genuine candidate. Once the youth is out of the exam hall in a private college in the district, a special team of personnel nabbed the youth.

