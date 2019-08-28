Home States Tamil Nadu

Increasing palmyra tree cover to get government backing in TN's Vellore

In Vellore, the authorities of the Agriculture department are gearing up for launching a massive drive to increase the palmyra tree cover by supplying/planting palmyra nuts across the district.

Palmyra trees, Palm trees

Photo of palmyra trees used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: While the government is gearing up for a massive nuts planting drive to increase the palmyra tree cover in Vellore district, local youngsters have already begun the drive to multiply the trees which face extinction.

Unlike in the past, the population of palmyra trees, which provides the raw material to prepare several products, has been on the wane in the State. There are some worried people raising their voice for a sustained movement to increase the tree cover.

The drive is going to be taken up under Mission for Sustainable Dryland Agriculture (MSDA), according to joint director of agriculture (in-charge) Mahendra Pratap Dixit.

“The preparations have already been started for palmyra nuts planting under MSDA. As many as 9 lakh nuts will be planted in an area of 18,000 hectares,” he told Express.

Palmyrah nuts will be planted in the ratio of 50 per hectare.

Eighteen clusters consisting of farmers have been constituted to implement the project of palmyra nuts planting in 18 of the 20 blocks in Vellore district during the current financial year.

It should have been started already but got delayed due to the elections to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

Farmers and social groups will be involved in carrying out the assignment, another officer said, adding that the scheme was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister recently.

Meanwhile, two youngsters from a village in the district have already started a drive to plant palmyra nuts/saplings in order to save the tree variety from extinction.

R Theerthagiri, a policeman, and his entrepreneur friend A Kumaresan, of Virinjipuram, have been on the planting mission for some time now.

Their efforts got a boost when Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vellore city, Balakrishnan joined them recently.

“We are planning to plant 3500 palmyra saplings and 8,00 avenue trees. We are also supplying nuts/saplings to other people who approach us,” Theerthagiri said.

People from Ranipet and Kothamangalam have taken hundreds of nuts/saplings from them for planting in their respective areas.

These two men collect the palmyra nuts/saplings from tree growers by explaining the purpose of expanding the tree cover, and sometimes find generous people to pay for it.

