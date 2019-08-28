Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court pulls up TN government over helmet rule implementation

The Madras High Court also directed the Director of Medical Education to submit the number of accidents involving two-wheelers and fatal cases due to head injuries.

Published: 28th August 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Police enforcing the compulsory helmet rule near Kamarajar Salai after the Madras High Court wondered whether the rule existed in the state.

Police enforcing the compulsory helmet rule near Kamarajar Salai after the Madras High Court wondered whether the rule existed in the state. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has expressed displeasure over non-implementation of orders related to mandatory wearing of helmets by two-wheeler and pillion riders despite the lapse of over a year, and sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government.

It also asked the state director general of police to furnish the details of number of accident cases in which the rider and pillion rider were not wearing helmets and details of fatalities reported in every district headquarters hospital.

A bench comprising Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, hearing a PIL on Tuesday, referred to the first interim order passed by the court on July 5 last year.

"Now, more than a year is over. The instant writ petition was filed during April last year.

Hence, the secretary to the government, Home and Prohibition Department, Chennai, is directed to explain as to why the orders of this court have not been implemented," it said.

The bench also directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to submit the number of accidents involving two-wheelers and fatal cases due to head injuries.

Petitioner KK Rajendran has sought a direction to the government to implement the Motor Vehicle Act provisions that make the compulsory wearing of helmet by two-wheeler and pillion riders.

The court further said despite reminders, authorities were not issuing orders as directed by it for empowering special sub-inspectors of police to discharge the duties and functions of SI (Traffic) for effective enforcement of rules on wearing helmets.

Referring to an order issued by the state government in 2007, the judges observed, it had then said the rule related to mandatory wearing of helmet by two-wheeler riders would be implemented in a phased manner within a year, but it had taken nearly 12 years now.

Though the government submitted, it was sensitising people on the benefits of wearing helmets and the law that made it mandatory, the efforts did not appear to have given the desired result throughout the state, except in Chennai, the bench said.

Police cannot repeat the same submission in the court whenever the matter was listed and it would only reflect that orders had not been implemented effectively, it added.

The court made it clear if the details sought from the DGP and DME were not furnished, it would be constrained to issue "appropriate orders" against those who were not implementing the judicial orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Helmet rule Tamil nadu Tamil nadu accident case
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp