Minister visits St Petersburg

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Labour minister Nilofer Kafeel visited Saint Petersburg State Auto-mechanical College as part of the World Skills 2019 delegation. She interacted with the faculty and staff of the institute so that the ideas from the college can be implemented in Tamil Nadu, to improve the academic curriculum and infrastructure and make it of world class standards.

She was accompanied by Jothi Nirmalasamy IAS, Commissioner of Employment and Training, V Vishnu IAS, and B Musthafa, project director, TNSDC.