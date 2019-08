SETC, TNSTC bus booking for Deepavali begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advance reservation for booking tickets for travel in government buses for Deepavali, which falls on October 27, has begun.

The booking for buses operated by State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and six divisions of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) are available in www.tnstc.in.

Six divisions of TNSTC operate regular deluxe and semi-deluxe buses with 3X2 seating pattern for short-distance travellers.

State transport undertakings have a fleet strength of 21,500. Reservation for travel on October 25 opened on Tuesday, while for the journey on October 26 passengers will be allowed to book tickets from Wednesday.