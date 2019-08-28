Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission seeks report from Kancheepuram District Educational Officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking cognisance of media reports, the State Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the District Educational Officer, Kancheepuram, within four weeks, on a incident in which a Standard V student was allegedly hit by a government school teacher after she lost the school gate key.

According to the news report in a Tamil Daily, the incident occurred in a government school at Thennambedu near Madurantakam. Standard V student E Lathika is alleged to have lost the key and the teacher Devi is said to have hit her.