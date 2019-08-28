Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu teacher behind Kalvi Seer to be honoured with National Award

54-year-old Selvakannan has given the Paramathi school a new face by upgrading the school which now offers standards even many private schools lack.

Published: 28th August 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Selvakannan, one out of 45 awardees selected to receive the Dr Radhakrishnan Award, with school students

Selvakannan, one out of 45 awardees selected to receive the Dr Radhakrishnan Award, with school students | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: The man from Karur behind the Kalvi Seer concept is set to receive the National Award for Best Teacher from the President on Teachers’ Day. Selvakannan has been selected as one among 45 awardees for the Dr Radhakrishnan Award. Along with other awardees, he would be joining PM Modi for a tea party a day before receiving the award. 

Selvakannan (54) was born in a farmer’s family in Molapalayam. While his parents Rakkappan and Lakshmi had dreams of seeing him as a doctor, but because of financial constraints, this was not to be. Instead, with the guidance of his guru and his school headmaster Periyasamy, Selvakannan took up teaching. 

He began at government primary school, Alampalayam, in Paramathi in 1995. Selvakannan is gearing up to celebrate his silver jubilee as a teacher next year. Before becoming headmaster of K Paramathi Panchayat Union Primary School, a job he has held for the 14 years, Selvakannan was headmaster of Kunjampatti Panchayat Union Primary School from 2002-2005. 

He has given the Paramathi school a new face. He upgraded the school which now offers standards even many private schools lack. He was the brain behind the Kalvi Seer concept, coming up with the idea in 2014. The idea spread like wildfire and eventually led the State government to allot funds to organise Kalvi Seer in all government schools. His hard work earned his school an ISO certificate in 2016, the first government school in Karur to receive it.

A smiling Selvakannan said, “Dropping my dream of becoming a doctor and moving on was tough, but with help of my headmaster Govindasamy, with whom I worked as an assistant in thewearly stages, I became interested in teaching. This is the school where I studied earlier and now working here as headmaster is a matter of pride for me.” 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalvi Seer concept Kalvi Seer brainchild Tamil Nadu teacher national Award Dr Radhakrishnan Award Teacher Selvakannan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp