Tamil Nadu's Keezhadi had an iron-making unit?

SIVAGANGA: State archeologists on Monday unearthed a structure resembling a water tank from Keezhadi excavation site. Sources from Tamil Nadu Archeological Department told TNIE that the structure was unearthed from a piece of land owned by one Murugesan.

According to them, the structure is four feet in height, five feet in length and two feet in breadth. The bricks used for constructing the structure are bigger than what we use today, sources said. Initial impressions suggest that the structure might have been used to hold water for industrial purpose.

Sources added that iron particles were found near the structure. This finding led the archeologists to believe that the structure was built in a place where iron objects were manufactured.

The officials added that they have to study the structure more for any further comment. Sources said they have also excavated a few small sculptures recently. Some of the sculptures resemble the faces of humans and animals.

It is to be noted that the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the State Archeological Department have completed four phases of excavation at Keezhadi and the surrounding villages. The findings opened a vista into a sophisticated urban settlement that once thrived in the area. The fifth phase of excavation began on June 13 last.