Tobacco control: traders allege harassment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Retailers Association of India (FRAI) has approached the chief minister alleging harassment by the Health department officials who are issuing challans and imposing fines for violating the tobacco control law.

C Chelladurai, member of FRAI, told reporters that Health department officials are imposing fines ranging from `200 to `5,000 for violation under Section 4 of Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution Act 2003.

“The minimum fine is `200 but they are charging fines ranging from `2,000 to `5,000. There is no uniformity in the fines under the offence,” said Chelladurai while displaying numerous challans being issued to various retail traders in Chennai.

“For the same offence, they impose fine of whatever amount they deem fit and when the shopkeeper opposes, they call the police and the shopkeeper is taken to the police station,” said Chelladurai.

Chelladurai, who also belongs to Puzhal Vattara Viyabarigal Sangam, said, “The harassment is continuing on a regular basis. Soon, we will have to close our shops and our family members will be driven to the street. Our livelihoods will be affected. We have approached senior ministers and officials several times on the harassment faced by us. In all such meetings, we have been assured that the harassment will stop but in reality, we continue to be subjected to unjustified challans,” Chellaurai alleged.

The TN Chapter of FRAI represents around 10 lakh retailers. In Chennai it represents the livelihood of about two lakh people. Puzhal Vattara Viyabarigal Sangam under the banner of FRAI, staged a protest gathering in Chennai and lodged a strong appeal with the chief minister and the state government, seeking immediate intervention from alleged harassment.

Speaking to TNIE, a Health department official said the vendors violate the COTPA Rules regularly, and the fine is imposed on the proprietor of the shops, based on the numbers of smokers the shop owner allowed.

“We can impose minimum `100 to maximum `200 fine for one smoker. When we go to the shops, we count the number of cigarette butts or the number of people smoking there at the time of inspection and fine `100 or `200 for each,” the official said. “If the owner had allowed 50 smokers, the fine would come to `10,000 in case of imposing `200 fine each.”

As per the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, 2008, “The owner, proprietor, supervisor or the in-charge of the affairs of a public place shall ensure that no person smokes in the public place (under his jurisdiction). If they fails to act on report of such violation, they shall be liable to pay fine equivalent to the number of individual offences.”