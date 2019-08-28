Home States Tamil Nadu

Tobacco control: traders allege harassment

If they fails to act on report of such violation, they shall be liable to pay fine equivalent to the number of individual offences.”

Published: 28th August 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Retailers Association of India (FRAI) has approached the chief minister alleging harassment by the Health department officials who are issuing challans and imposing fines for violating the tobacco control law.

C Chelladurai, member of FRAI, told reporters that Health department officials are imposing fines ranging from `200 to `5,000 for violation under Section 4 of Prohibition of  Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution Act 2003.
“The minimum fine is `200 but they are charging fines ranging from `2,000 to `5,000. There is no uniformity in the fines under the offence,” said Chelladurai while displaying numerous challans being issued to various retail traders in Chennai.

“For the same offence, they impose fine of whatever amount they deem fit and when the shopkeeper opposes, they call the police and the shopkeeper is taken to the police station,” said Chelladurai.
Chelladurai, who also belongs to Puzhal Vattara Viyabarigal Sangam, said, “The harassment is continuing on a regular basis. Soon, we will have to close our shops and our family members will be driven to the street. Our livelihoods will be affected. We have approached senior ministers and officials several times on the harassment faced by us. In all such meetings, we have been assured that the harassment will stop but in reality, we continue to be subjected to unjustified challans,” Chellaurai alleged.

The TN Chapter of FRAI represents around 10 lakh retailers. In Chennai it represents the livelihood of about two lakh people. Puzhal Vattara Viyabarigal Sangam under the banner of FRAI, staged a protest gathering in Chennai and lodged a strong appeal with the chief minister and the state government, seeking immediate intervention from alleged harassment.
Speaking to TNIE, a Health department official said the vendors violate the COTPA Rules regularly, and the fine is imposed on the proprietor of the shops, based on the numbers of smokers the shop owner allowed.

“We can impose minimum `100 to maximum `200 fine for one smoker. When we go to the shops, we count the number of cigarette butts or the number of people smoking there at the time of inspection and fine `100 or `200 for each,” the official said. “If the owner had allowed 50 smokers, the fine would come to `10,000 in case of imposing `200 fine each.” 
As per the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, 2008, “The owner, proprietor, supervisor or the in-charge of the affairs of a public place shall ensure that no person smokes in the public place (under his jurisdiction). If they fails to act on report of such violation, they shall be liable to pay fine equivalent to the number of individual offences.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp