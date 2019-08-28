Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore trifurcation: Two-day public hearing to begin Thursday

District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and top officials of the government will be present at the public hearing, in which local residents, traders bodies and volunteers can submit their views.

Vellore District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram

Vellore District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The two-day public hearing to elicit views of elected representatives of people, general public, traders bodies and volunteers will begin in Vellore on Thursday regarding trifurcation of the district.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) and Additional Chief Secretary K Satyagopal will chair the event. The first exercise will be held at the auditorium in Govt Vellore Medical College (GVMC) located at Adukkumbarai on Thursday. The public hearing will begin at 11.30 am and continue till 1.30 pm, officials said.

Views regarding the establishment of the new Vellore district can be aired during the meet.

District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and top officials of the government in Vellore will be present at the public hearing, in which local residents, traders bodies and volunteers can submit in writing their views.

The second session to be held at Marudakesari Jain College, Chinnakallupalli in Vaniyambadi, will start at 3.30 pm.

Public views on creation of a new district with Tirupathur as its headquarters will be listened to at this meeting lasting till 6.30 pm.

“We have made all the necessary arrangements to conduct the public hearing at three places, Adukkumbarai, Chinnakallupalli and Melvisharam on Thursday and Friday,” an official said on Wednesday.

The third such exercise is going to be held at Abdul Hakkeem Engineering College, located at Melvisharam, on Friday morning to elicit views on carving out another new district with Ranipet as its headquarters.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made the announcement of trifurcation of Vellore district in his Independence Day address. He also informed that a new taluk will be created with KV Kuppam as its headquarters.

The authorities have already stated that those who wanted to express their views must give them in writing and register their names with the concerned authorities present in the venue well before the meet gets off.

Being one of the largest districts in Tamil Nadu, Vellore has a population of 39 lakh with three Revenue subdivisions, 13 taluks, one municipal corporation, 11 municipalities, 20 panchayat unions.

Three Lok Sabha constituencies are spread across Vellore district which has 13 Assembly segments.

