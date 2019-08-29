ACP posted in Madurai gets suspended just before retirement
ACP M Thandeeswaram, attached with city Armed Reserve police, had allegedly helped an 'unfit' candidate pass a fitness exam in a common recruitment examination held in 2013.
MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) JK Tripathy passed an order on Wednesday suspending an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) attached with city Armed Reserve (AR) police for helping an “unfit” candidate pass a fitness exam in a common recruitment examination held in 2013.
The suspended ACP M Thandeeswaram has only three days left for retiring from service. In 2013, shortlisted candidates who passed TNUSRB exam were called on for a physical fitness test. During the test, Thandeeswaram, who was working as a police inspector at that time, allegedly declared a candidate “pass”, though the candidate failed in rope climbing test. A departmental inquiry proved the allegations. Thandeeswaram has been suspended.