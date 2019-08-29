Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharatidasan University staff meeting with governor's secretary cancelled after stirring row

This followed criticism by invitees over the lack of any agenda and the mention in the university circular asking them to 'dress up in pleasing attire' for the event, which they deemed insulting.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy

Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A meeting scheduled on Thursday at Bharatidasan University between varsity staff and R Rajagopal, the Governor’s additional general secretary, was called off.

This followed criticism by invitees over the lack of any agenda and the mention in the university circular asking them to 'dress up in pleasing attire' for the event, which they deemed insulting.

The meeting was also criticised on the grounds that it amounted to bypassing authority. Balamurugan, general secretary of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said, “It is clearly bypassing the authority of the higher education department of the state. They chose to do this without consultation or involvement of the department which AUT condemns.”

“Apart from stating the time and the venue of the meeting, there were no clear details about the meeting, especially the agenda,” said a member of the Teachers Association of Bharathidasan University.

“Asking us to dress up in pleasing attire was insulting. We are supposed to stand before students each day. What exactly was meant by the statement?” wondered another staff member.

Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu said, “The Governor performs the role of Chancellor in a decorative capacity. A formal meeting with university stakeholders to be chaired by the governor’s secretary is unreasonable. The vice-chancellor and the higher education department hold authority. With the higher education department not involved, the meeting is just bypassing authority. This is the first time I am hearing about such a meeting.”

Speaking to Express, additional general secretary Rajagopal said, “I am not going to Bharathidasan University today. The university officials may have thought that I would drop in on my way to South Zonal Cultural Centre at Thanjavur. They have not asked me before issuing the circular.”

The circular signed by the university registrar was dated Wednesday and the meeting was scheduled in the University on Thursday. It was said in the circular that Rajagopal was to interact with deans, directors and co-ordinators of the University. 

The registrar and vice-chancellor were not available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharatidasan University Association of University Teachers
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp