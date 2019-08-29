Bharatidasan University staff meeting with governor's secretary cancelled after stirring row

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A meeting scheduled on Thursday at Bharatidasan University between varsity staff and R Rajagopal, the Governor’s additional general secretary, was called off.

This followed criticism by invitees over the lack of any agenda and the mention in the university circular asking them to 'dress up in pleasing attire' for the event, which they deemed insulting.

The meeting was also criticised on the grounds that it amounted to bypassing authority. Balamurugan, general secretary of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said, “It is clearly bypassing the authority of the higher education department of the state. They chose to do this without consultation or involvement of the department which AUT condemns.”

“Apart from stating the time and the venue of the meeting, there were no clear details about the meeting, especially the agenda,” said a member of the Teachers Association of Bharathidasan University.

“Asking us to dress up in pleasing attire was insulting. We are supposed to stand before students each day. What exactly was meant by the statement?” wondered another staff member.

Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu said, “The Governor performs the role of Chancellor in a decorative capacity. A formal meeting with university stakeholders to be chaired by the governor’s secretary is unreasonable. The vice-chancellor and the higher education department hold authority. With the higher education department not involved, the meeting is just bypassing authority. This is the first time I am hearing about such a meeting.”

Speaking to Express, additional general secretary Rajagopal said, “I am not going to Bharathidasan University today. The university officials may have thought that I would drop in on my way to South Zonal Cultural Centre at Thanjavur. They have not asked me before issuing the circular.”

The circular signed by the university registrar was dated Wednesday and the meeting was scheduled in the University on Thursday. It was said in the circular that Rajagopal was to interact with deans, directors and co-ordinators of the University.

The registrar and vice-chancellor were not available for comment.