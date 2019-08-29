Bringing foreign investment my aim: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami replies to MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday shot back at DMK president MK Stalin for questioning his foreign visit.

Questioning the reason for Stalin’s frequent visits abroad, Palaniswami said “Very often, Stalin goes to foreign countries for personal reasons. Till now, he has not clarified reasons behind the visits. But when I intend to visit foreign countries for attracting investments, Stalin maligns it by saying I do this for personal reasons,” the chief minister told reporters at the airport just ahead of boarding the flight to Dubai. From Dubai, he would reach London on Wednesday night.

Clarifying further the CM said, “I am not a big industrialist but an ordinary farmer. Our objective is to bring new industries to the State and through that create employment for the educated youth. Only if we invite investors, they would show interest in starting their businesses here. Only for this reason, I am visiting foreign countries.” On the quantum of investments expected through this trip, Palaniswami said he would share details on his return.

Questioned about the status of MoUs for starting new ventures in Tamil Nadu, the CM said, “No government can establish industries just after signing MoUs. There are certain procedures. The 304 MoUs signed in the second Global Investors Meet would be implemented in due course.”

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar criticised Stalin for questoining the trip. “It may be routine for them to go on foreign visits to stash illegal money there through investments. But the chief minister and state ministers are undertaking this visit in a transparent manner.”