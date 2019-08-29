Home States Tamil Nadu

Bringing foreign investment my aim: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami replies to MK Stalin

The AIADMK questioned the state opposition leader on why he frequently visits foreign countries.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam greeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Chennai airport ahead of his foreign visit on Wednesday

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam greeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Chennai airport ahead of his foreign visit on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday shot back at DMK president MK Stalin for questioning his foreign visit. 

Questioning the reason for Stalin’s frequent visits abroad, Palaniswami said “Very often, Stalin goes to foreign countries for personal reasons. Till now, he has not clarified reasons behind the visits. But when I intend to visit foreign countries for attracting investments, Stalin maligns it by saying I do this for personal reasons,” the chief minister told reporters at the airport just ahead of boarding the flight to Dubai. From Dubai, he would reach London on Wednesday night. 

Clarifying further the CM said, “I am not a big industrialist but an ordinary farmer. Our objective is to bring new industries to the State and through that create employment for the educated youth. Only if we invite investors, they would show interest in starting their businesses here. Only for this reason, I am visiting foreign countries.”  On the quantum of investments expected through this trip, Palaniswami said he would share details on his return. 

Questioned about the status of MoUs for starting new ventures in Tamil Nadu, the CM said, “No government can establish industries just after signing MoUs. There are certain procedures. The 304 MoUs signed in the second Global Investors Meet would be implemented in due course.”

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar criticised Stalin for questoining the trip. “It may be routine for them to go on foreign visits to stash illegal money there through investments. But the chief minister and state ministers are undertaking this visit in a transparent manner.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami Tamil Nadu politics EPS foreign investment MK Stalin EPS foreign tour
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp