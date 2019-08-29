Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram flayed for abusing family members of detained tribal men

Even though the police said they would release one of the men on Wednesday evening, the relatives of the detainees said they hadn’t heard from any of them since their detention.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Tribal rights activists have flayed the Ulundurpet police for taking into custody seven men belonging to Irula community in an ‘inhuman way’ and allegedly verbally abusing family members of the detained men during searches at their houses in the wee hours of Monday.

Even though the police said they would release one of the men on Wednesday evening, the relatives of the detainees said they hadn’t heard from any of them since their detention. 

R Vasantha, the mother of 22-year-old R Babu, one of the men in custody, told Express:  “My son and daughter-in-law work in a brick kiln in Erode. They were here to attend the temple festival and also do medical check-up for the daughter-in-law as she is pregnant. Around 3.30 am on Monday, four policemen came to our house and dragged Babu to a jeep. When my daughter-in-law asked them the reason for taking Babu away, one of the policemen pushed her away and took my son to the jeep. Immediately, I called the Irular Tribal Association general secretary S Arumugam for help and handed the phone over to police so that they might tell the details to him. But the policemen switched off my phone and said my son had kidnapped a woman for which he was being taken into custody.”

When Vasanthi met Arumugam to seek help, she came to know that six other men, who are their relatives, had also been detained by the police in the same way on Monday. 

Reacting to the detention of seven tribal men, general secretary of Irular Welfare Association in Villupuram, V Ramesh, told Express that the six other detainees — M Velu (29) , S Ramu (30), V Velu (29), R Vijayakumar (30), V Shankar (30) and K Manikandan (35) —were  labourers at brick kilns in Ulundurpet and Kaatunemili areas, and were taken into custody allegedly without giving them or their family members any explanation. “This is the usual illegal arrest of tribals to close unsolved theft cases,” he alleged, adding “the reason for their detention isn’t clear and their families are worried. Moreover, the police used abusive words to the women in their families and seized financial documents from their houses saying that they were all accused in theft cases.”

However, the police claimed the men had been detained for theft cases but they were not booked yet. “Their faces matched with a few thieves, as recorded in CCTV cameras in the temples where jewels and cash were stolen. We have not registered any case against them, but just an inquiry is going on,” said a police official at the SP office in Villupuram.

Murugappan, Irular welfare activist, said, “The way these men were taken into custody is condemnable. If the police have evidence, they can charge them. But, the way these men were detained without giving any explanation to their families and their illegal custody at the police station are questionable. Why is police acting in an inhumane way in cases involving tribals?  The police had assured to question the men and let them go if they were found to be not involved in the crime. But they haven’t done so.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Villupuram Police TN Police verbal abuse Tamil Nadu tribals detained
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp